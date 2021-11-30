ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price rises in German housing market to ease but affordability worsen

By Jonathan Cable
 3 days ago
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Price growth in Germany's overvalued property market looks set to ease in coming years but affordability will worsen as supply constraints keep values elevated, offsetting a negative impact from tighter monetary policy, a Reuters poll found.

After soaring an estimated 10.0% this year prices will rise 6.0% next year, 4.0% in 2023 and 2.0% in 2024, according to the median estimate of 11 property market experts polled by Reuters Nov. 18-29.

But respondents were unanimous in saying affordability would worsen over the next two to three years.

"The continuing price increase, especially in metropolitan areas, will exclude an increasing proportion of the German population from owner-occupied housing," said Sebastian Schnejdar at BayernLB.

When asked what would help improve affordability, respondents cited tax deductions, higher wages, a faster building pace and reduced legislation, amongst others.

"To improve affordability, real estate prices would have to come down or wages would have to rise faster than real estate prices," said Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"Additionally, a decrease in mortgage interest rates would improve affordability."

Like its peers the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and while a separate Reuters poll said it was not expected to increase borrowing costs until at least 2024 it will end its emergency asset purchase programme.

Inflation in the euro zone is well above the Bank's 2% target and in Germany, Europe's largest economy, it jumped to 6.0% in November - the highest rate recorded since January 1997, when the EU-harmonised series began - official data showed on Monday.

ECB board member and German economist Isabel Schnabel said earlier this month Bank policy cannot ignore a surge in property prices that has led to a potentially dangerous overvaluation.

Responding to a question on the level of house prices on a scale of 1 to 10 from extremely cheap to extremely expensive, the median response was 8.

"The judgment is two-fold: in metropolitan areas and their suburbs, prices have reached very high levels at 8-9, but rural areas, which continue to regain significance in the eye of remote working, are still more affordable," said Florian Neumeier at Interhyp.

Market watchers polled were split on what would have the biggest impact on the German housing market next year with seven picking supply constraints and seven selecting higher interest rates or tighter monetary policy. Some selected both.

"The desire for more properties, the smaller household size, etc. continue to generate more demand. Higher interest rates, inflation and tighter monetary policy are curbing demand," said Peer Hessemer at VON POLL Real Estate.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable, polling by Mumal Rathore in Bengaluru and Michael Nienaber in Berlin, Editing by Angus MacSwan

moneyweek.com

Bubbles grow in global property markets as house prices continue to rise

Inflation-adjusted house prices grew by 6% in the year to mid-2021 across the 25 global cities analysed by the latest UBS Global Real Estate Bubble index. Plummeting borrowing costs and the demand for extra space created by the shift towards working from home have helped drive the rally. Closed offices and entertainment venues are also denting the appeal of cities. “For the first time since the 1990s, housing prices in non-urban areas have increased faster than in cities.”
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Stable Heading Into Continued Pandemic Uncertainty

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 2, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS). The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.11% with an average 0.6 point for the week ending Dec. 2, 2021, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.10%. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.71%.
FOXBusiness

Omicron variant concerns drive mortgage rates higher, but still remain at record lows

Concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant brought mortgage interest rates slightly higher this week, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.11% annual percentage rate (APR) for the week ending Dec. 2, up slightly from 3.1% the week before, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey from Freddie Mac. This is down significantly from last year when the 30-year mortgage rate averaged 3.71%.
Isabel Schnabel
Real Simple

2 Factors That May Impact the Real Estate Market in 2022

It's no secret that 2021 has been a hot year for the real estate market. Houses are selling at record prices, bidding wars are frequently taking place for the limited inventory available, and it's not unusual for buyers to pay for home purchases entirely in cash. Though the market appears...
REAL ESTATE
Cleveland.com

Here’s what real estate economists are predicting for the 2022 housing market

A lot more of the dynamics seen in 2021 — but at a much less frenzied pace — is expected to be on tap for next year’s housing market. Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG), Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors, among others, have released their forecasts for the 2022 U.S. housing market, with similar themes, although some variations, among each source.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Ing#House Prices#German#The European Central Bank#Ecb
The Independent

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures. More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021. The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers. The data...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Housing inventory has never been lower

It’s official – housing inventory in America is at a crisis level. The number of active listings hit an all-time low during the week ending November 28, according to a Redfin report published on Wednesday. During the four week period ending November 28, the number of active listings was a...
REAL ESTATE
Berlin, DE
Housing
Real Estate
Germany
money.com

Home Prices Keep Rising, but Here's the Good News for Buyers

After increasing for 14 straight months, home price growth finally slowed in September. The latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released Tuesday shows home prices increased 19.5% between September 2020 and September 2021. That's down from a record 19.8% year-over-year increase in August. To be sure, even as there are...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Can Millennials Take Over a Tough Housing Market in 2022?

The Federal Reserve says that Generation X currently holds 41.5% of home mortgages in the second quarter of 2021, followed by baby boomers with 27.3% and then millennials with 26.7%. However, a new study from Realtor.com forecasts a generational shift with more … Continue reading → The post Can Millennials Take Over a Tough Housing Market in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

Buyer Demand Remains High Into the Winter as Investors Stir Up Competition

In a typically dormant season for home buying, consumers and investors are just as active as they were in the spring, pushing demand to new record highs while active listings steadily decline, The Washington Post reports. Buyers who struggled to find homes early in the year are trying their luck during the fall months, but they’re still squaring off against investor competition and finding even higher home prices in picked over, fast-paced markets.
REAL ESTATE
WTAJ

US long-term mortgage rates relatively flat this week

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The average interest rate for long-term mortgages in the U.S. remained flat this week, following the Federal Reserve suggesting that it would start tightening credit by raising its benchmark rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate home loan ticked up slightly […]
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

