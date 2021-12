Immortals have finally completed their roster for the 2022 LCS season. After bringing back Revenge, Xerxe and Destiny for another round, Immortals went out to into the free agent market in search of their last remaining players. In hopes to push into the top half of league, Immortals made sure to bring in some veteran talent to the team. On Monday November 15, Immortals announced the signing of former TSM mid laner PowerOfEvil for the 2022 season. Then just a few days layer, Immortals welcomed back WildTurtle to round out the 2022 roster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO