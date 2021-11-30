ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Offensive explosion Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Allen posted 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Discusses What He Hopes to Accomplish With Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are currently sitting with a 9-9 record, as a lot of their early-season success has to do with Jarrett Allen. Initially, many people thought Cleveland would be competing for the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With their strong start nearly 20 games into the season, however, Allen and the Cavs have other ideas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) starting in Monday's lineup, Ed Davis to bench

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is starting in Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Allen will make his 15th start this season after a three-game absence with a non-COVID illness. In a revenge game opportunity, our models project Allen to score 34.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,500.
FanSided

Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen return to the Cavs and the Top 3

The Cavs looked great in Nets loss thanks to Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen. Never has a four-game losing streak felt so good. It sucks that the Cavs went from 9-5 to 9-9 on the season, after their 117-112 loss to the Nets on Monday, but it feels different right now. That feeling could always change, sure, but the Cavaliers took three of the best teams and gave them their best while banged up significantly. With the return of Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen to the lineup, the then three-game losing streak looked like it could be over.
FanSided

Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman battle it out for top spot in the Top 3 following Cavs loss to the Suns

Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman couldn’t get the Cavs past the Suns on Wednesday. The Cavs couldn’t get past the Suns on Wednesday, falling 120-115 in a game that Cleveland nearly rallied back to take for their own. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman nearly lead the team to victory on their own in the fourth quarter, but they fell short. Now 9-10 on the season and amidst a four-game losing streak, the Cavaliers look good.
ESPN

Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks 114-96

DALLAS -- — Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively, and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Dallas Mavericks for a 114-96 win on Monday night — their most lopsided win of the season. Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18...
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Watch Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis put Jarrett Allen in a poster

Jarrett Allen did everything right. Allen recognized that rookie Evan Mobley was beat on the late closeout. Allen rotated over in front of the rim and tried to stop him, but Kristaps Porzingis was getting to the rim and throwing it down. It ended up a poster. Porzingis left the...
FanSided

Jarrett Allen dominated the Mavs to earn a top spot in the Top 3

The Cavs routed The Mavs to move to 11-10 on the year. The Cavaliers are looking good after their second straight win. The Mavs hosted the Cavs on Monday but despite Luka Doncic’s greatness, they were no match for the Cavaliers who rolled the Mavericks. The Cavs moved to 11-10 with a final 114-96.
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Notes: Allen, Mobley, Garland, Rubio

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are three seven-footers in the same starting lineup, which is something extremely rare, especially in the modern NBA. “I think it’s working pretty well,” Allen said (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) “If you look at our record, it’s a lot better than a lot of people expected. But even as a teammate, as a player in this trio, I think it’s working really well for all of us. I always bring it back to me and Evan kind of growing up playing the five. I’m not exactly sure what he played in college and high school. But we kind of know how we both will act on the court. We kind of know each other’s instincts. Lauri’s a three or four. He’s just a tall person for his position. If he’s a five, he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle rips into Derrick Rose ‘vintage’ label

Derrick Rose doesn’t like hearing the word “vintage” to describe his play nowadays. Neither does his New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle. After arguably Derrick Rose’s best game of the young season against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks guard was asked about his “vintage” performance. But Julius Randle, who had just entered the room, answered for him.
