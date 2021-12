The hot, hot news of the RPG world lately has been that Square Enix may have a remaster or remake of Chrono Cross in development. One insider has outright said such a game exists and will be multiplatform, and an Irish songwriter who seemingly composed for the project believes it may be announced next month. But the question remains of, if the project actually exists, who is developing it? Well, that’s still up in the air. However, it’s a slow Black Friday news day, and we just wanted to take a moment to consider the circumstantial evidence that Polish developer Forever Entertainment could be involved with the Chrono Cross remaster / remake.

