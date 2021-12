Finney-Smith supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Suns. Finney-Smith scored in double figures for just the second time since the start of November, but his value has always come on the defensive end of the floor. The three-and-D wing hasn't been overly productive of late, though he has hit multiple three-pointers in each of his last four games while notching five steals in that span.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO