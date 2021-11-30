ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hits double digits in 17 minutes

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Love provided 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 17...

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle rips into Derrick Rose ‘vintage’ label

Derrick Rose doesn’t like hearing the word “vintage” to describe his play nowadays. Neither does his New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle. After arguably Derrick Rose’s best game of the young season against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks guard was asked about his “vintage” performance. But Julius Randle, who had just entered the room, answered for him.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks

After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
NBA
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA

