Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2...

Albia Newspapers

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:. (Besides the Huskers, of course) Ohio State at Michigan: If Michigan needed any more motivation to shake off a rival that has owned the recent series, it comes in the form of a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 25

The ultimate holiday tradition is back for its 95th year of giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting performers and more fun. Peter Jackson’s original documentary about the Beatles airs over three days on Thanksgiving weekend, with three separate two-hour episodes rolling out today, tomorrow and Saturday. The six hours of content is entirely comprised of never-before-seen footage, including the band’s final live performance, footage that only Jackson has been given access to in the more than 50 years since its recording. The central narrative thread in The Beatles: Get Back is the Fab Four preparing for their first live show in over two years. They write and rehearse 14 new songs, demonstrating their camaraderie and creativity while doing so. In addition, the Beatles’ last live performance as a group, a rooftop concert in early 1969 on London’s Savile Row, is shown in its entirety. Jackson remarked that the footage, originally captured by Michael Lindsay-Hogg (the director of many Beatles music videos), reveals John, Paul, George and Ringo in a fresh, compelling way. “It’s raw, honest and human,” he said. “Over six hours, you’ll get to know the Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”
NFL
myq105.com

Tim Murray, Sports Betting Radio Host and Journied Broadcaster

Tim Murray and I had an opportunity to meet early in his career in the press box of the Frederick Keys. Since then, the both of us have quite a few stops along the way. Tim outlines his journey to become co-host of “The Night Cap” on VSiN Live, The Sports Betting Network, plus his gig with one of the longest-running morning radio shows in the country.
SPORTS
nbcsportsedge.com

Best ACC Bets For Tuesday, Nov. 23: Virginia, North Carolina

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. College Basketball continues tonight with a full slate of games, including four...
VIRGINIA STATE
insidenu.com

Gamethread/How to watch HAT: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Hate it or love it, the final game of Northwestern’s season is here. The Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 B1G) will take on in-state foe llinois (4-7, 3-5 B1G) in Champaign, Ill. for the Land of Lincoln Trophy (known affectionately around these parts as the HAT). The ‘Cats won the HAT in 2015 at Soldier Field and haven’t let go since, winning the last six matchups. Will NU continue its streak, or will first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema accomplish what his predecessor failed to in five tries on attempt No. 1?
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sportico

Sports Fans Endure TV’s Fees After Cord Cutters Flee

As the traditional pay-TV universe continues to shrink, sports fans appear to be the glue that’s keeping the bundle from falling apart completely. But despite these inherent adhesive qualities, the consumers who have been instrumental in preventing the dissolution of the video model are getting squeezed by the high cost of their enthusiasms. In the last two years, 15% of the legacy cable/satellite/telco-TV base have cut the cord, with the national sub count falling from 83.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 to 71 million today. At present, only 58% of U.S. TV households subscribe to a bundled video service;...
NFL
tucson.com

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton...
NHL
tucson.com

Packed schedule, Pac-12's new rules means Wildcats may not re-book postponed game vs. UW

If Arizona has a choice, its postponed game with Washington may never be made up. There are no dates left on the Wildcats’ 2021-22 schedule where they can slip in another game without some sort of imposition, after Thursday’s game against Washington was abruptly postponed due to what the Huskies said were “COVID-19 protocols within the Washington program.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

Still perfect: Arizona the only DI school with undefeated men's and women's basketball teams

A month into the college basketball season and both the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams have yet to suffer a loss, posting a combined 13-0 record. Even more impressive: following losses by Iowa and Iowa State in women's hoops Thursday night, the Wildcats are now the only Division I school in the country with both their men's and women's teams still undebeaten.
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Arizona's Netty Vonleh already showing signs of a bright future

Aaronette Vonleh has always “played up” against older competition. And while she’s only seven games into her freshman season, Vonleh is showing skills that most first-year forwards can only dream about. She has a soft touch around the basket, good balance, an ability to finish through contact and a solid determination.
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

20 Biggest Blowouts in Sports History

Sports fans love nail-biting, down to the wire games. Two evenly matched teams going head to head can turn into all-time classics. Matchups like the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs or the Miracle on Ice in the 1980 Olympics are thrilling. Unfortunately, not every game can be that exciting. The […]
CHICAGO, IL

