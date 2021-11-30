Monday's Scores

At Cadet Ice Arena: Gavin Costa had a hat trick and an assist as the Rams blew by the Kadets with six unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Jaxon Daniels had four assists to lead Rampart. Sam Culp chipped in two goals and an assist while Blake Komrofske and Sean Melnyk each had a goal and two assists. Linus Patterson contributed a goal and an assist and Kiko Miller and Nick Lande finished with two helpers each.
Bonus basketball saw Nogales use the overtime to top Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 64-57 at Nogales High on December 2 in Arizona boys high school basketball action. Nogales avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 64-57 stretch over the final period. You're reading a news brief powered...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time when Tucson Arena turns into a college hockey battleground. The UA club hockey team will host rival Arizona State on Friday and Saturday, marking the latest chapter in a heated history between the in-state foes. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena.
Sahuarita showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 66-35 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Casa Grande Union rolled past Tucson Desert View for a comfortable 84-10 victory in Arizona girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Rio Rico in a 62-16 offensive cavalcade for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Jrue Holiday scored 26 points (10-19 Fg, 4-5 3Pt, 2-5 Ft) eight assists, six rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes of action in the Bucks 97-93 loss to the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday night. Fantasy Impact:. Holiday certainly benefitted from the absence of Giannis from the lineup against...
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian poked just enough holes in Casa Grande Vista Grande's defense to garner a taut 48-41 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Salpointe Catholic is again the last Tucson team remaining in the high school football playoffs. The Lancers could stick around even longer. Second-seeded Salpointe will host third-seeded Goodyear Desert Edge at on Friday night, with the winner advancing to next week’s Class 5A state championship game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The Lancers advanced to the semifinals by holding off Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 45-42 last week.
Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sahuaro spurred past Tucson Amphitheater 58-40 at Tucson Sahuaro High on December 2 in Arizona girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Vail Cienega dumped Tucson Flowing Wells 69-52 in Arizona boys basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tucson Pueblo Magnet painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Douglas' defense for a 77-56 win in Arizona girls basketball action on December 2. The Warriors made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter. You're reading a news...
A month into the college basketball season and both the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams have yet to suffer a loss, posting a combined 13-0 record. Even more impressive: following losses by Iowa and Iowa State in women's hoops Thursday night, the Wildcats are now the only Division I school in the country with both their men's and women's teams still undebeaten.
Catalina Foothills trucked Tucson Sunnyside on the road to a 46-35 victory in Arizona girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
EDMOND — Ethan Roush had a perfect read on the pass. Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown dropped back and threw a pass across the middle to a streaking receiver, but Roush, the Holland Hall quarterback and defensive back, stepped in the passing lane. He intercepted the pass and quickly took a knee in the end zone.
What's next for Arizona after finishing 1-11? The Star's Justin Spears, Michael Lev and Alec White reflect on Jedd Fisch's first season at the UA — and how the Wildcats plan to learn from a rocky — yet optimistic — 2021 season. Plus, a look at the Pac-12 championship and what USC hiring Lincoln Riley means for Arizona and the rest of the Pac-12.
Tucson Rincon wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-54 victory over Tucson Mountain View in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 2. The first quarter gave the Rangers a 55-54 lead over the Mountain Lions. You're reading a news brief powered...
Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series wrapping up the 2021 Arizona football season. The 2021 season is over for the Arizona Wildcats. Recruiting and roster reconstruction are in full swing. With the Dec. 15 early signing date fast approaching and a boatload of changes on the...
Aaronette Vonleh has always “played up” against older competition. And while she’s only seven games into her freshman season, Vonleh is showing skills that most first-year forwards can only dream about. She has a soft touch around the basket, good balance, an ability to finish through contact and a solid determination.
Comments / 0