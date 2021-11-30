Monday's Scores

At Cadet Ice Arena: Gavin Costa had a hat trick and an assist as the Rams blew by the Kadets with six unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Jaxon Daniels had four assists to lead Rampart. Sam Culp chipped in two goals and an assist while Blake Komrofske and Sean Melnyk each had a goal and two assists. Linus Patterson contributed a goal and an assist and Kiko Miller and Nick Lande finished with two helpers each.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO