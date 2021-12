Over the course of her career, Martha Stewart has worked with some of the greatest lifestyle celebrities around and has had an influence on many, many more in a variety of fields. For instance, tastemaker and fashion designer Virgil Abloh took inspiration from Stewart when he designed a line of streetwear that drew upon the TV personality. "I have this deep infatuation with Montauk and Martha Stewart and Nantucket," Abloh told The Cut. "My parents are from Ghana, and I grew up in Chicago, but for some reason, this lifestyle, shabby chic — it's grown [on me] since I got older."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO