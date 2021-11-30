ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow closes 650 points lower Tuesday as Powell helps to ignite fresh stock-market selloff

By Christine Idzelis, William Watts
Stocks extend losses after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says it would be appropriate to consider winding down the central bank's monthly asset purchases more quickly than...

