This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 83,478 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,386 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Simpson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,540 infections in Simpson County, or 16,769 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Simpson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Simpson County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Simpson County, MS
|16,769
|4,540
|432
|117
|2
|Yazoo County, MS
|16,276
|4,553
|325
|91
|3
|Copiah County, MS
|15,859
|4,555
|331
|95
|4
|Rankin County, MS
|14,827
|22,424
|265
|401
|5
|Madison County, MS
|14,366
|14,869
|272
|282
|6
|Hinds County, MS
|13,458
|32,537
|264
|639
Comments / 0