Public Health

This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pE6US00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 83,478 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,386 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Simpson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,540 infections in Simpson County, or 16,769 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Simpson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Simpson County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Simpson County, MS 16,769 4,540 432 117
2 Yazoo County, MS 16,276 4,553 325 91
3 Copiah County, MS 15,859 4,555 331 95
4 Rankin County, MS 14,827 22,424 265 401
5 Madison County, MS 14,366 14,869 272 282
6 Hinds County, MS 13,458 32,537 264 639

