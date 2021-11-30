ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pE5bj00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 78,511 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,129 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Madison has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,681 infections in Columbia County, or 15,242 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 149 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 81 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Columbia County, WI 15,242 8,681 149 85
2 Green County, WI 14,250 5,253 95 35
3 Iowa County, WI 12,705 3,001 72 17
4 Dane County, WI 11,622 61,576 73 386

