This Is the County in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pE4j000 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 263,986 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,893 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,022 infections in Baker County, or 21,674 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 439 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 298 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, FL 21,674 6,022 439 122
2 Nassau County, FL 19,381 15,617 308 248
3 Duval County, FL 18,058 166,899 308 2,850
4 St. Johns County, FL 17,588 41,421 200 471
5 Clay County, FL 16,415 34,027 338 701

