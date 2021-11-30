This Is the County in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 60,024 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,748 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Durham-Chapel Hill has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Person County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,274 infections in Person County, or 13,418 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Person County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Durham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 224 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Person County, compared to 100 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

