Sioux City, IA

This Is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pE0C600 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 32,630 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,345 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,910 infections in Dakota County, or 24,167 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dakota County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sioux City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, compared to 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dakota County, NE 24,167 4,910 320 65
2 Woodbury County, IA 19,770 20,244 250 256
3 Plymouth County, IA 19,206 4,809 351 88
4 Union County, SD 14,695 1,830 313 39
5 Dixon County, NE 14,567 837 191 11

