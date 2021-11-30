ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDyas00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 17,142 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,364 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,514 infections in Hancock County, or 15,209 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hancock County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Weirton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 398 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, compared to 352 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hancock County, WV 15,209 4,514 398 118
2 Brooke County, WV 14,474 3,296 338 77
3 Jefferson County, OH 13,952 9,332 336 225

Comments / 0

 

24/7 Wall St.

