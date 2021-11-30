ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDxi900 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 86,983 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,386 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Toledo , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,870 infections in Fulton County, or 16,239 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fulton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Toledo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 262 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fulton County, OH 16,239 6,870 262 111
2 Wood County, OH 14,830 19,269 188 244
3 Lucas County, OH 14,072 60,844 234 1,011

Comments / 0

 

