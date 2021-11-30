ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDwpQ00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 317,746 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,651 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dearborn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,719 infections in Dearborn County, or 17,614 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dearborn County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cincinnati area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 198 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dearborn County, compared to 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dearborn County, IN 17,614 8,719 198 98
2 Boone County, KY 16,730 21,597 161 208
3 Brown County, OH 15,859 6,927 259 113
4 Mason County, KY 15,712 2,695 420 72
5 Warren County, OH 15,416 34,928 180 408
6 Ohio County, IN 15,271 899 221 13
7 Kenton County, KY 15,244 25,105 168 276
8 Gallatin County, KY 15,121 1,316 471 41
9 Bracken County, KY 14,953 1,242 169 14
10 Clermont County, OH 14,853 30,183 176 358
11 Pendleton County, KY 14,649 2,127 172 25
12 Butler County, OH 14,550 55,043 210 794
13 Campbell County, KY 14,209 13,110 120 111
14 Hamilton County, OH 13,674 111,034 186 1,514
15 Franklin County, IN 12,350 2,821 193 44

