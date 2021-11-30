This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 317,746 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,651 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dearborn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,719 infections in Dearborn County, or 17,614 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Dearborn County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cincinnati area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 198 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dearborn County, compared to 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Dearborn County, IN
|17,614
|8,719
|198
|98
|2
|Boone County, KY
|16,730
|21,597
|161
|208
|3
|Brown County, OH
|15,859
|6,927
|259
|113
|4
|Mason County, KY
|15,712
|2,695
|420
|72
|5
|Warren County, OH
|15,416
|34,928
|180
|408
|6
|Ohio County, IN
|15,271
|899
|221
|13
|7
|Kenton County, KY
|15,244
|25,105
|168
|276
|8
|Gallatin County, KY
|15,121
|1,316
|471
|41
|9
|Bracken County, KY
|14,953
|1,242
|169
|14
|10
|Clermont County, OH
|14,853
|30,183
|176
|358
|11
|Pendleton County, KY
|14,649
|2,127
|172
|25
|12
|Butler County, OH
|14,550
|55,043
|210
|794
|13
|Campbell County, KY
|14,209
|13,110
|120
|111
|14
|Hamilton County, OH
|13,674
|111,034
|186
|1,514
|15
|Franklin County, IN
|12,350
|2,821
|193
|44
