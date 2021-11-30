This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 317,746 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,651 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dearborn County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,719 infections in Dearborn County, or 17,614 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dearborn County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cincinnati area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 198 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dearborn County, compared to 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

