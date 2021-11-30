ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Former Castle Air Force Base in Merced now used to test self-driving cars

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm6nJ_0d9pDu3y00

The future of self-driving cars is becoming a reality in the North Valley.

The former Castle Air Force Base is now a world-class testing facility for autonomous vehicles.

The TRC California complex finished its $2.1 million expansion project in early August.

Since then, the testing field has attracted interest from the automotive industry.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators can use the 2.2-mile oval track to test drive their concepts and their vehicles.

This is just the first phase for the facility.

They will continue to focus on expanding testing capabilities for self-driving technology.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Cars
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Cars
CBS News

Hiring stalled in November, with businesses adding only 210,000 jobs

Job growth stalled in November, with employers adding a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. That represents a sharp slowdown from October, when companies added more than twice that number of new hires. Economists had forecast that employers had hired around 535,000 workers last month. The...
ECONOMY
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castle Air Force Base#Self Driving Cars#Air Force#Driving
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy