Former Castle Air Force Base in Merced now used to test self-driving cars

The future of self-driving cars is becoming a reality in the North Valley.

The former Castle Air Force Base is now a world-class testing facility for autonomous vehicles.

The TRC California complex finished its $2.1 million expansion project in early August.

Since then, the testing field has attracted interest from the automotive industry.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators can use the 2.2-mile oval track to test drive their concepts and their vehicles.

This is just the first phase for the facility.

They will continue to focus on expanding testing capabilities for self-driving technology.