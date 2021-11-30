This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 398,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,191 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,368 infections in Clinton County, or 19,581 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Clinton County, IL
|19,581
|7,368
|279
|105
|2
|Lincoln County, MO
|17,990
|9,996
|133
|74
|3
|Jersey County, IL
|16,394
|3,618
|245
|54
|4
|Macoupin County, IL
|16,326
|7,464
|252
|115
|5
|Monroe County, IL
|16,236
|5,510
|309
|105
|6
|Bond County, IL
|16,120
|2,694
|168
|28
|7
|Madison County, IL
|15,822
|42,035
|231
|614
|8
|Calhoun County, IL
|15,644
|760
|41
|2
|9
|Warren County, MO
|15,633
|5,301
|153
|52
|10
|Jefferson County, MO
|15,414
|34,420
|160
|358
|11
|St. Charles County, MO
|15,077
|58,799
|147
|575
|12
|Franklin County, MO
|15,038
|15,456
|223
|229
|13
|St. Clair County, IL
|14,377
|37,878
|235
|618
|14
|St. Louis County, MO
|13,452
|134,338
|261
|2,606
|15
|St. Louis City, MO
|10,444
|32,508
|199
|620
