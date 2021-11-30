ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDtBF00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 398,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,191 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,368 infections in Clinton County, or 19,581 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, IL 19,581 7,368 279 105
2 Lincoln County, MO 17,990 9,996 133 74
3 Jersey County, IL 16,394 3,618 245 54
4 Macoupin County, IL 16,326 7,464 252 115
5 Monroe County, IL 16,236 5,510 309 105
6 Bond County, IL 16,120 2,694 168 28
7 Madison County, IL 15,822 42,035 231 614
8 Calhoun County, IL 15,644 760 41 2
9 Warren County, MO 15,633 5,301 153 52
10 Jefferson County, MO 15,414 34,420 160 358
11 St. Charles County, MO 15,077 58,799 147 575
12 Franklin County, MO 15,038 15,456 223 229
13 St. Clair County, IL 14,377 37,878 235 618
14 St. Louis County, MO 13,452 134,338 261 2,606
15 St. Louis City, MO 10,444 32,508 199 620

