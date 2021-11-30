This Is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 42,409 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,568 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tuscaloosa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,171 infections in Hale County, or 21,300 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Hale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tuscaloosa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 598 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hale County, compared to 338 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hale County, AL
|21,300
|3,171
|598
|89
|2
|Tuscaloosa County, AL
|17,416
|35,915
|309
|638
|3
|Pickens County, AL
|16,371
|3,323
|434
|88
