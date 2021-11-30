ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDsIW00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 42,409 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,568 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tuscaloosa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,171 infections in Hale County, or 21,300 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tuscaloosa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 598 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hale County, compared to 338 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hale County, AL 21,300 3,171 598 89
2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 17,416 35,915 309 638
3 Pickens County, AL 16,371 3,323 434 88

