This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 152,831 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,560 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,447 infections in Sarpy County, or 17,071 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 98 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 149 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sarpy County, NE
|17,071
|30,447
|98
|174
|2
|Douglas County, NE
|16,605
|92,158
|147
|815
|3
|Pottawattamie County, IA
|16,512
|15,439
|226
|211
|4
|Saunders County, NE
|16,472
|3,463
|109
|23
|5
|Harrison County, IA
|16,270
|2,301
|552
|78
|6
|Cass County, NE
|14,960
|3,845
|78
|20
|7
|Washington County, NE
|14,907
|3,014
|143
|29
|8
|Mills County, IA
|14,468
|2,164
|194
|29
