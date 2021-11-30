ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDqX400 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 72,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,783 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Springfield is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Polk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,300 infections in Polk County, or 16,799 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Polk County than they are across all of the Springfield area, however. There have been a total of 158 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Polk County, compared to 228 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Polk County, MO 16,799 5,300 158 50
2 Christian County, MO 16,240 13,686 198 167
3 Webster County, MO 15,648 5,959 252 96
4 Greene County, MO 15,629 45,080 240 691
5 Dallas County, MO 14,510 2,394 261 43

