Charlotte, NC

This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDpeL00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 417,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,889 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,537 infections in Chester County, or 20,222 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 368 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 178 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chester County, SC 20,222 6,537 368 119
2 Rowan County, NC 19,259 26,887 340 475
3 Lincoln County, NC 19,173 15,615 135 110
4 Gaston County, NC 19,065 41,292 291 630
5 York County, SC 18,523 47,908 203 525
6 Lancaster County, SC 18,387 16,465 259 232
7 Iredell County, NC 17,373 29,972 192 331
8 Cabarrus County, NC 16,842 33,927 171 345
9 Union County, NC 16,625 37,689 159 361
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 15,308 161,399 121 1,272

24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in North Carolina Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
