This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 417,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,889 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,537 infections in Chester County, or 20,222 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 368 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 178 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chester County, SC
|20,222
|6,537
|368
|119
|2
|Rowan County, NC
|19,259
|26,887
|340
|475
|3
|Lincoln County, NC
|19,173
|15,615
|135
|110
|4
|Gaston County, NC
|19,065
|41,292
|291
|630
|5
|York County, SC
|18,523
|47,908
|203
|525
|6
|Lancaster County, SC
|18,387
|16,465
|259
|232
|7
|Iredell County, NC
|17,373
|29,972
|192
|331
|8
|Cabarrus County, NC
|16,842
|33,927
|171
|345
|9
|Union County, NC
|16,625
|37,689
|159
|361
|10
|Mecklenburg County, NC
|15,308
|161,399
|121
|1,272
Comments / 1