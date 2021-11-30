ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDo0q00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 62,728 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Lansing-East Lansing has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,871 infections in Clinton County, or 15,240 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Clinton County than they are across all of the Lansing area, however. There have been a total of 164 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 186 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, MI 15,240 11,871 164 128
2 Eaton County, MI 14,192 15,491 246 268
3 Ingham County, MI 12,214 35,366 169 489

Comments / 0

