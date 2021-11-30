ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDn8700 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,244,292 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,048 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Chicago-Naperville-Elgin has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jasper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,892 infections in Jasper County, or 17,615 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jasper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chicago area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 272 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jasper County, compared to 198 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jasper County, IN 17,615 5,892 272 91
2 Grundy County, IL 15,799 7,980 178 90
3 Kenosha County, WI 15,409 25,938 239 402
4 Porter County, IN 14,616 24,561 226 380
5 Lake County, IN 14,447 70,334 250 1,219
6 Will County, IL 14,150 97,449 168 1,159
7 Kendall County, IL 14,006 17,455 95 119
8 Kane County, IL 13,628 72,344 169 898
9 Cook County, IL 12,793 668,246 219 11,448
10 DeKalb County, IL 12,585 13,114 133 139
11 Newton County, IN 12,555 1,760 371 52
12 DuPage County, IL 12,414 115,663 151 1,403
13 McHenry County, IL 12,377 38,094 111 343
14 Lake County, IL 12,146 85,462 157 1,108

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Jasper County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Health
County
Jasper County, IN
State
Wisconsin State
Jasper County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Jasper County, IN
Health
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in North Dakota Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Indiana Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Connecticut Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in California Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy