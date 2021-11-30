This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 22,239 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,588 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wheeling is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marshall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,617 infections in Marshall County, or 17,750 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Marshall County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Wheeling area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 373 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, compared to 325 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.
These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Marshall County, WV
|17,750
|5,617
|373
|118
|2
|Ohio County, WV
|15,312
|6,515
|268
|114
|3
|Belmont County, OH
|14,761
|10,107
|337
|231
Comments / 0