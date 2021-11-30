ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0d9pDmFO00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,702,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 22,239 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,588 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,580 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wheeling is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marshall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,617 infections in Marshall County, or 17,750 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Wheeling area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 373 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, compared to 325 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 26, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, WV 17,750 5,617 373 118
2 Ohio County, WV 15,312 6,515 268 114
3 Belmont County, OH 14,761 10,107 337 231

24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
POLITICS
