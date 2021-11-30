Shorthanded Vikings still place second

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (9-2) host the Norcross Blue Devils (8-3) in the second round of the state playoffs tonight at Martin Stadium. Last week’s wins didn’t come easy for either team, with the Blue Devils escaping 28-21 by scoring the go-ahead touchdown to beat Cherokee with 11 seconds left.
Ohio traveled to Cleveland to compete in the Magnus Cup, its first invitational of the season. It ended the weekend with a second-place finish, and it totaled 1,377.50 points over three days. The Bobcats performed well in each of the relay events over the weekend, never placing below fourth. They...
The Atlanta High School doubles’ duo of Jackson Eli Dillinger and Landon Moore placed second overall in a tournament at Texarkana College. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions lost to district rival Glen Rose 48-21 Saturday in the championship game of the Hamilton basketball tournament. It was the first loss of the season by Brownwood. The Lady Lions are now 6-1. Jaylen Savage finished with six points for the Lady Lions, trailed by four from all-tournament team member Kynslee Walker, three each from Mady Pyle, Kassidy Wooten and Tessa Goodwin, and two points from Alexa Arreola.
Everson Griffen is off the Vikings’ active roster, as of Friday. The team placed the veteran defensive end on its reserve/non-football illness list. This news comes two days after an incident at Griffen’s home in which the 33-year-old defender refused to leave the premises. Griffen called police himself and requested assistance. He told the dispatcher that he had fired a round and that someone was with him, but police later said that no intruder was found and no one was injured.
Polk County’s competitive cheerleading team placed second Saturday at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Carolina Regional in Greesnboro. Polk County’s score at the meet also qualified the Wolverines for the 2021 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, set for Feb. 11-13 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. It marked the...
The New York Mills Junior High Knowledge Bowl team voyaged to their final meet of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 17. In the season finale, the two NY Mills teams competed against nineteen teams from Ashby, Park Christian, Chokio-Alberta, Hancock, Brandon-Evansville, CGB, Browns Valley and Rosholt. The Eagles Trivia Masters...
COLUMBIA — After finishing third at the Class 4A state qualifier earlier this month, the Easley High School Green Wave cheer team traveled to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Saturday, and by day’s end, they had laid claim to the No. 2 spot in the state. The Green...
FAIRFAX, Va. - The Delaware men's swimming and diving team completed the Patriot Invite with five top-three finishes on the third day and a second-place team finish with 771 points. "Amazing job from our Blue Hens this weekend," said head coach Pablo Marmolejo. "They fought extremely hard under some very...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, further testing their depth on the defensive line. Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings (5-5), after leaving the New York Giants to sign with...
The Green Bay Packers have won their share of close games this season. Today it was their turn to lose one. In a back-and-forth game versus the Minnesota Vikings, it turned out to be the team that had the ball last that would win. It was the Vikings. It looked...
The Vikings announced that they have placed Patrick Peterson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, the cornerback may be withheld from this Sunday’s game against the Lions. Peterson already missed a huge chunk of the season with a hamstring injury. He returned to action in Week 11 to face...
Next year the NJSIAA will introduce public school state football championships for the first time. The Non-Public teams have been playing for state titles since 1993, but until a few years ago, the furthest a public school could go was a sectional championship, for the local teams that would either be a South Jersey or Central Jersey championship.
Southern Lee's women's basketball team hadn't played in nine days before Wednesday night, and the Lady Cavaliers showed the rust early on in their game with visiting Overhills High School. Southern, which opened the season on Nov. 22 with a blowout of Ascend Leadership Academy, took a huge step up...
The Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie wrestling team had a senior-laden lineup that left its mark on the program last winter with a second-place Class A team finish at state. Now the Raiders are tasked with reloading with some good talent back and new athletes ready to step in. Gideon Ervasti, Reese Thompson,...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been as relentless as any team in the league this year, with all six of their defeats decided by one score. Each time they’ve teetered on the edge of being done for, in a game or in this season, they’ve confidently and defiantly rallied.
Madera freshman Aaliyah String goes up for two of her seven points in Tuesday’s loss. The Madera Coyotes girls basketball team probably would have liked a better outcome for its home opener, but head coach Jason Smith is hoping good things come from a 59-29 loss Tuesday to the Sierra-Tollhouse Chieftains.
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings’ Week 12 loss at San Francisco carried the intensity of a postseason game between two wildcard hopefuls. The 49ers’ 34-26 win was their third straight and made them the No. 6 seed in the NFC. The loss dropped the Vikings’ chances of reaching the postseason from 78% (had they won) to 45%, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
Montana State’s players and coaches felt their trip home, following their last game, was long. The Bobcats had just been defeated by rival Montana for the first time in five years. It was also their first loss to anyone since their season opener, which was a prelude to a nine-game winning streak.
Comments / 0