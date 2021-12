The Tezos price analysis report shows a lack of momentum. Support is still set at the $5.2 level. Resistance is present at $5.88. XTZ is receiving mixed market sentiment today. However, bulls have made a return on the price chart as a rise in price has been detected as per The Tezos price analysis. The situation has been favorable for the buyers as the price has been covering an upwards range today. The price function was in bulls’ control today after going through a decline for the past few days. The upward movement in price has resulted in it reaching near $5.18 in the last 24-hours. However, unfavorable circumstances have arisen again.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO