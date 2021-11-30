Unexpected Rewards: Clemens' decision to buy The Trophy House started lengthy business career

Jennie Clemens, a longtime business owner, will be closing Trisons, one of her three businesses, at the end of the year. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Despite not having any business experience, local resident Jennie Clemens decided to purchase a half-interest in Owensboro’s Trophy House in 1975 as a way to save for her children’s college educations. Little did she know at the time that her decision would allow her to enjoy working alongside her sons for decades.

Over time, Clemens expanded her business holdings by adding All American Advertising Specialities in 1980 and Trisons gift shop in 1996.

“The truth is that my youngest son, Randy, had just started in school, and a friend had asked if I wanted to go in with her to buy Trophy House when it was for sale back in 1975,” Clemens said Monday. “I did that because they had started school, and I thought, ‘well I need to start saving some money for college.’ ”

Clemens, 83, and her sons have decided the time is right to close Trisons gift shop after 25 years at 511 Frederica St. in Owensboro. The store is scheduled to close Dec. 31.

Randy Clemens said that just because one of the family’s three businesses will be closing, it doesn’t mean his mom will be retiring from business.

“She is not fully retiring,” he said. “She is going to step back a little bit and, hopefully, be able to enjoy her time a little more — we won’t let her retire.”

While Trisons — named for Clemens’ three sons — will be closing, the Trophy House and All American Advertising Specialities will remain open at their current location, in the same building as Trisons.

Jennie Clemens said that perhaps the best part of running the gift shop has been being able to work alongside her family year after year.

“Well, I love being here with my sons more than anything,” she said. “The customers I have had have been fantastic, and I have appreciated them so much throughout all these years.”

Randy Clemens said he remembers going to The Trophy House with his mom when he was kid, when the store was at the corner of Allen Street and West Parrish Avenue.

“We would sweep floors and crank trophies together and stamp out plates, so we learned early,” he said.

Those that visited the gift shop through the years could be sure to find an eclectic assortment of merchandise for sale, ranging from home furnishings to decorative items, and even fine china.

Jennie Clemens purchased items at a wholesale market twice a year to sell at Trisons, and she has seen trends come and go through the years.

More from this section

“They had all kinds of stuff at market, it was just hitting the right things to bring back to Owensboro, because what might sell in New York or Texas or wherever is different than Owensboro,” she said.

One area that Clemens has noticed a change in is fine china. While once customary for a couple to add a set of fine china to their wedding registry, that is not the case anymore.

“That has changed a lot,” she said. “A lot of the kids don’t want fine china now, they don’t want sterling silver; they want more of a casual thing that they can use either way.”

Mike Clemens, her son, said that online retail websites have probably had the most significant impact on Trisons.

“It hasn’t really affected us as much on the trophies and awards business and the Advertising Specialties business that Randy and I do, but on the Trisons gifts side, it has really taken a bite out of that,” he said.

In addition to purchasing items for the store, Clemens was also responsible for handling the bookkeeping, as well as the taxes. It’s a skillset she learned along the way.

Despite her lack of experience in business, her husband offered up encouragement and agreed that she should invest in The Trophy House with her friend when the opportunity arose.

“I wasn’t afraid of the work, but then when the friend left three years later to move to Florida, I did the whole thing, like taxes and all the books, that she had done,” Clemens said. “I have been doing all of that since for all three businesses.”

As for advice to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, Clemens said if someone really believes in what they’re making or selling, then they should do their best to make it work.

Mike Clemens said the family would like to thank the local community.

“We just really want to really make sure that everyone in Owensboro, and the surrounding area, knows that we appreciate all the support that they have given us, and that we have appreciated their business,” he said. “Whether it was a large amount of business or a small amount of business.

“Every little bit of it is appreciated, and we will not forget that.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837