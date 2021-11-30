OPD investigating Monday shooting

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting in the 700 block of Elm Street.

The shooting was reported at 5:43 p.m. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said officers were called to an alley to the report of a shooting. Reports say the victim, an adult male, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives had no suspects as of Thursday night, but were still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.