Since the last attempt to break out of the channel down pattern, the GBP/JPY rate has been trading in limbo around the 150.50 mark. Initially, it might appear that the rate is trading sideways. However, an in-depth look reveals that the pair has been forming a minor triangle pattern. Namely, the range of trading is decreasing until either buyers or sellers would take over and cause a break out in the form of a sharp move either up or down.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO