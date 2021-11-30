ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yields, Euro Stoxx 50 Futures tumble as Omicron risks escalate

By Anil Panchal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS 10-year Treasury yields renew three-week low, Euro Stoxx 50 Futures slump 2.5%. Moderna Chief renews concerns over global vaccines’ inabilities to tame South African covid variant, Fed funds rally. Fed’s Powell, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed for fresh impulse. Market’s cautious optimism for the South African coronavirus variant...

Stocks tumble, yields slide after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past an electronic board displaying world stock indexes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Lewis...
Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events

European dealings parted ways with the US session once more yesterday. European equities opened significantly lower in a catch-up move to WS’s losses on Wednesday and never really managed to overturn that sluggish start. Main indices ended 1%-1.5% lower. German Bunds also outperformed US Treasuries. News that Germany would install a fresh lockdown for the unvaccinated triggered a technical break of the German 10-yr yield below key support at -0.35%. Technical selling accelerated the move which also coincided with a Pavlov-like spike lower in oil prices after Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ decided at its monthly meeting to continue reversing production cuts at the planned monthly pace of 400k barrels a day. Given that OPEC+ forecasts suggest that supply is expected to overtake demand in coming months, we wouldn’t be surprised if the cartel at one of its next meetings nevertheless hits the brakes. Brent crude temporarily fell from $70/b to $66/b, but erased all of those losses during the rest of the US session to currently trade near $71/b. German yields closed the day 1.6 bps (30-yr) to 3.3 bps (5-yr) lower. The US yield curve bear flattened with yields adding 7.7 bps (3-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries have been underperforming ever since Fed Chair Powell made his U-turn on the inflation treat to the US economy. More Fed governors unleashed the shackles yesterday, supporting the call to speed up the taper process and create room for rate hikes. The US 10-yr yield did manage to hold above 1.41% support for now. The rebound of US stock markets (close +0.83% to +1.83%) helped hold US Treasuries under pressure. The dollar ended the day stronger (DXY>96, EUR/USD<1.13), but we admit that gains could have been bigger. The USD’s disproportional November frontrunning could be an argument, while EUR investors probably gradually eye the December 16 ECB meeting. Pressure on the Lagarde and co to change tack on inflation and prepare/present an exit strategy is growing bigger every day with record high core EMU CPI prints and the Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events. In a daily perspective, we are inclined to continue giving the advantage to the greenback though. Today’s eco calendar contains US payrolls and non-manufacturing ISM. Previous Q4 data all bode well for strong outcomes which would continue the underperformance of US Treasuries vs German Bunds and thus help the dollar. Regarding German Bunds, the jury remains out whether yesterday’s partly technically inspired break below -0.35% will hold in a context of rising US yields. EUR/GBP followed the move south of EUR/USD and returned below 0.85. Any EUR-rebound potential remains limited going into this month’s BoE meeting (UK policy rate lift-off).
Jerome Powell
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
Omicron 'Escape' Data Warns of Downside Risks for Pound Sterling vs. Euro and Dollar

GBP/EUR and GBP/USD would lose ground on market slump. But, GBP could yet find support from advanced UK booster coverage. The British Pound is fragile and downside risks are elevated as investors await further developments on the Omicron variant, although the UK's advanced booster coverage could yet offer support. The...
DJIA’s record has one more loss

Outlook: We get nonfarm payrolls today, expected at 550,000 and more evidence the economy is booming. Powell took the wind out of payrolls’ sales by telling Congress this week that fighting inflation beats promoting growth, so payrolls should have less of a market-roiling effect than usual. It’s a little interesting...
USD/ZAR seesaws below $16.00 on mixed Omicron updates, US NFP eyed

USD/ZAR picks up bids to pare intraday losses. South African Health Minister Phaahla says fourth wave can be managed, Top Epidemiologist Groome sounds worrisome. Yields stay pressured amid-NFP caution, contrasting catalysts and a light calendar in Asia. USD/ZAR traders struggle for a clear direction below $16.00, consolidating the previous day’s...
USD/CHF clings to gains above 0.9200 amid stronger USD, focus remains on NFP

A combination of factors assisted USD/CHF to regain positive traction on Friday. A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support. Sustained USD buying remained supportive ahead of the US monthly jobs report. The USD/CHF pair traded with a positive bias, around the 0.9215-20 region through the...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide towards $1,750 on strong NFP report

Gold slumped to its weakest level in a year at $1,761 on Thursday but recovered above $1,770 early Friday. Will XAU/USD break critical $1,760 support on US NFP? A robust report will weigh on the yellow metal, FXSTreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Strong NFP figures to embolden Fed’s tightening calls despite...
Bitcoin confined to familiar range as stocks rise ahead of payrolls data

Bitcoin continues to trade in a familiar range as traditional markets exhibit improved risk appetite, with investors eyeing the release of the U.S. monthly employment report. The top cryptocurrency was trading near $57,000 at press time, extending a three-day-long consolidation in the range of $55,800 to $59,300. European stocks traded...
NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.6800, flirts with YTD low ahead of NFP

The emergence of some USD buying prompted fresh selling around NZD/USD on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD. Investors look forward to the latest US monthly jobs report for some meaningful impetus. The NZD/USD pair edged lower...
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to continue to weaken as long as 1.1320 resistance holds

EUR/USD has extended its decline following Tuesday's decisive rebound. Dollar preserves its strength as investors await November NFP data. Key resistance for EUR/USD seems to have formed at 1.1320. EUR/USD has been struggling to regain its traction after turning south from the two-week top it set at 1.1384 on Tuesday....
GBP/USD slides to fresh daily low, around 1.3275 region amid firmer USD

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Rising Fed rate hike bets was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus. The GBP/USD pair edged...
EUR/GBP trades with modest gains above 0.8500, lacks bullish conviction

EUR/GBP gained some positive traction on Friday and snapped two days of the losing streak. Brexit-related uncertainties turned out to be a key factor behind the GBP’s underperformance. Divergent BoE-ECB monetary policy outlooks warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders. The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the first half...
AUD/USD bears remain in control near YTD low, eyeing mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

AUD/USD witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day and retested YTD low on Friday. Disappointing Chinese PMI, concerns about US-China tensions exerted pressure on the aussie. A positive risk tone could help limit losses amid a subdued USD demand and ahead of the NFP. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed...
AUD/USD on the back foot, but holding above 0.7050 for now as NFP looms

AUD/USD is trading with a downside bias pre-NFP and recently bounced at 0.7050. A strong report would endorse the Fed’s hawkishness and could push AUD/USD lower towards the key 0.7000 level. AUD/USD continues to trade with a negative bias as the key US jobs report approaches. The pair recently bounced...
Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
Digital dollar needs broad consensus among authorities, says US treasury secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given her opinions on the potential of a digital dollar but is hesitant to come to any conclusions at this stage in proceedings. Yellen said on Thursday that she had not formed a view on whether the Federal Reserve should create a digital version of the dollar, but such a move would require broad consensus among Congress, the U.S. central bank and the White House.
