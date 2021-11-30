ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY flirts with 113.00 mark, near three-week low amid risk-off

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and dropped to a near three-week low. The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure on the major. Declining US bond yields weighed on the USD and contributed to the ongoing slide. The USD/JPY pair dropped to a near three-week low...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY defends 113.00 even as yields retreat ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY picks up bids after snapping two-day downtrend. Market sentiment dwindles amid Fed rate hike bets, Omicron concerns and US funding bill news. Hawkish Fedspeak couldn’t stop Wall Street from positing gains but Asia-Pacific equities trade mixed of late. Japan Jibun Bank Services PMI improved in November, US jobs report...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.7050 amid risk-aversion, ahead of NFP

AUD/USD drops in tandem with S&P 500 futures, as risk sentiment sours. Omicron covid woes escalate, China’s Caixin Services PMI disappoint. Focus shifts to US NFP, as the aussie shrugs off early RBA rate hike calls. AUD/USD is consolidating at yearly lows near 0.7070, heavily weighed down by the prevailing...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.6800, flirts with YTD low ahead of NFP

The emergence of some USD buying prompted fresh selling around NZD/USD on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD. Investors look forward to the latest US monthly jobs report for some meaningful impetus. The NZD/USD pair edged lower...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF clings to gains above 0.9200 amid stronger USD, focus remains on NFP

A combination of factors assisted USD/CHF to regain positive traction on Friday. A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support. Sustained USD buying remained supportive ahead of the US monthly jobs report. The USD/CHF pair traded with a positive bias, around the 0.9215-20 region through the...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides to fresh daily low, around 1.3275 region amid firmer USD

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Rising Fed rate hike bets was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus. The GBP/USD pair edged...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears remain in control near YTD low, eyeing mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

AUD/USD witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day and retested YTD low on Friday. Disappointing Chinese PMI, concerns about US-China tensions exerted pressure on the aussie. A positive risk tone could help limit losses amid a subdued USD demand and ahead of the NFP. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd#Jpy#Government Bond#Usd Jpy#European#Omicron#Japanese#Us Treasury#Fed#The Conference Board
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending structure at 1.1300, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and form a new descending structure to break 1.1235. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1115. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed near 1.1300 mark, NFP awaited

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Thursday. Rising bets for a faster Fed rate hike cycle continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. The downside remains cushioned as traders seemed reluctant ahead of Friday’s NFP report. The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize...
FXStreet.com

USD/ZAR seesaws below $16.00 on mixed Omicron updates, US NFP eyed

USD/ZAR picks up bids to pare intraday losses. South African Health Minister Phaahla says fourth wave can be managed, Top Epidemiologist Groome sounds worrisome. Yields stay pressured amid-NFP caution, contrasting catalysts and a light calendar in Asia. USD/ZAR traders struggle for a clear direction below $16.00, consolidating the previous day’s...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to continue to weaken as long as 1.1320 resistance holds

EUR/USD has extended its decline following Tuesday's decisive rebound. Dollar preserves its strength as investors await November NFP data. Key resistance for EUR/USD seems to have formed at 1.1320. EUR/USD has been struggling to regain its traction after turning south from the two-week top it set at 1.1384 on Tuesday....
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin confined to familiar range as stocks rise ahead of payrolls data

Bitcoin continues to trade in a familiar range as traditional markets exhibit improved risk appetite, with investors eyeing the release of the U.S. monthly employment report. The top cryptocurrency was trading near $57,000 at press time, extending a three-day-long consolidation in the range of $55,800 to $59,300. European stocks traded...
FXStreet.com

Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events

European dealings parted ways with the US session once more yesterday. European equities opened significantly lower in a catch-up move to WS’s losses on Wednesday and never really managed to overturn that sluggish start. Main indices ended 1%-1.5% lower. German Bunds also outperformed US Treasuries. News that Germany would install a fresh lockdown for the unvaccinated triggered a technical break of the German 10-yr yield below key support at -0.35%. Technical selling accelerated the move which also coincided with a Pavlov-like spike lower in oil prices after Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ decided at its monthly meeting to continue reversing production cuts at the planned monthly pace of 400k barrels a day. Given that OPEC+ forecasts suggest that supply is expected to overtake demand in coming months, we wouldn’t be surprised if the cartel at one of its next meetings nevertheless hits the brakes. Brent crude temporarily fell from $70/b to $66/b, but erased all of those losses during the rest of the US session to currently trade near $71/b. German yields closed the day 1.6 bps (30-yr) to 3.3 bps (5-yr) lower. The US yield curve bear flattened with yields adding 7.7 bps (3-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries have been underperforming ever since Fed Chair Powell made his U-turn on the inflation treat to the US economy. More Fed governors unleashed the shackles yesterday, supporting the call to speed up the taper process and create room for rate hikes. The US 10-yr yield did manage to hold above 1.41% support for now. The rebound of US stock markets (close +0.83% to +1.83%) helped hold US Treasuries under pressure. The dollar ended the day stronger (DXY>96, EUR/USD<1.13), but we admit that gains could have been bigger. The USD’s disproportional November frontrunning could be an argument, while EUR investors probably gradually eye the December 16 ECB meeting. Pressure on the Lagarde and co to change tack on inflation and prepare/present an exit strategy is growing bigger every day with record high core EMU CPI prints and the Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events. In a daily perspective, we are inclined to continue giving the advantage to the greenback though. Today’s eco calendar contains US payrolls and non-manufacturing ISM. Previous Q4 data all bode well for strong outcomes which would continue the underperformance of US Treasuries vs German Bunds and thus help the dollar. Regarding German Bunds, the jury remains out whether yesterday’s partly technically inspired break below -0.35% will hold in a context of rising US yields. EUR/GBP followed the move south of EUR/USD and returned below 0.85. Any EUR-rebound potential remains limited going into this month’s BoE meeting (UK policy rate lift-off).
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY sticks to intraday gains, remains below mid-113.00s ahead of NFP

USD/JPY added to the previous day’s gains and edged higher for the second straight day. Improving global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Retreating US bond yields capped gains for the USD and the pair ahead of the NFP report. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD on the back foot, but holding above 0.7050 for now as NFP looms

AUD/USD is trading with a downside bias pre-NFP and recently bounced at 0.7050. A strong report would endorse the Fed’s hawkishness and could push AUD/USD lower towards the key 0.7000 level. AUD/USD continues to trade with a negative bias as the key US jobs report approaches. The pair recently bounced...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY could fall below 110 by the end of 2022 – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/JPY pair will move gradually to the downside during the next year. They see the pair at 111.00 by the end of the first quarter at 110.00 by the second and at 108.00 by year-end. Key Quotes:. Strong dollar expectations remain deep seated in...
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
