DCPS to host drug and alcohol program for parents Tuesday

Daviess County Public Schools is hosting nationally-recognized speaker Michael DeLeon for a series of "Straight Talk" presentations for middle and high school students this week.

The presentations are during the school day, and will focus on the harms of drugs and alcohol.

There will also be a program for parents and community members from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road. The program will address concerns of parents/guardians and members of the community who want to learn about drug and alcohol abuse issues impacting youth.