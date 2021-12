Since the start of this week, the EUR/USD has been trying to recover from its recent collapse, but the rebound attempts did not pass the 1.1383 level. With the continuation of negative pressure factors on the euro, the currency pair could not go further and settled around the 1.1317 level as of this writing. I expect it to remain in a narrow range until the US jobs numbers are announced tomorrow. The euro faces European restrictions to contain the new Corona variant, which may further slow the growth of the Eurozone economy and thus impede any attempts by the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy as desired by the rest of the global central banks in light of severe global inflationary waves.

