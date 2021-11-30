Learning to enjoy nature through generational adventures

Once again, I was standing on a rocky shelf preparing to plunge into the sea. I had to laugh at myself as I stood there, about to get cold and scared again through no one’s fault but my own. At least the sun was shining and the water looked a bit more inviting. Craig asked me if I wanted to try some Tummo breathing to warm up, and he demonstrated a kind of hyperventilation technique that looked a lot like the yogic Breath of Fire. I had heard of the Tummo monks before, and how they use this method in outdoor nighttime contests in the Himalayas to see who could dry the most frozen sheets before dawn. We all did a few cycles of this breathing and I tried to imagine a flame igniting in my chest, with no success at all.

