Learning to enjoy nature through generational adventures

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped people rediscover the outdoors and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that exposure to nature provides. Scientists are still exploring how and why time in nature has such a beneficial effect. A new collaborative effort involving U professors Dorothy Schmalz, interim chair of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in the College of Health, Nalini Nadkarni, emeritus professor in the School of Biological Sciences, and Tim Brown, President and CEO of Tracy Aviary, aims to bring researchers and practitioners together to explore the connection between nature and human health. The effort is called Nature and Human Health-Utah, or NHH-UT. Find an announcement about NHH-UT funding opportunities and upcoming events here.
