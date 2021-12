An unnamed donor is willing to give a half-million dollars to Logan County to improve the county’s Event Center at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The Board of Commissioners met Tuesday with a representative of the donor, who asked to remain anonymous for the time being, to discuss two possible plans for the funds. Commissioner Jane Bauder said the first preference would be to build a 2,000-square-foot addition on the Event Center’s southwest side. The addition would have access to the center’s existing kitchen and restrooms.

