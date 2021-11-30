ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet

actionnewsjax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet Julianne Moore and Kristen...

www.actionnewsjax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

TikTok Star Kelli Erdmann Brings Quirky Flair in Pasta Dress and Crocs on FN Achievement Awards Red Carpet

Kelli Erdmann brought a quirky flair tonight to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The TikToker made a case for Crocs as formal wear while walking down the red carpet. She sported a pair of black platform Crocs. The women’s classic platform clog features a heightened contoured outsole. The shoes were decorated with different Jibbitz, including a smiley face, french fries and a flower. For the occasion, she sported a flowing maxi dress in a sheer material with a wrap-around shape that boasted black lace. Around her waist, the social media personality tied a ribbon belt into a bow...
TV & VIDEOS
myhoustonmajic.com

Red Carpet Recap: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air tonight on BET and we’re taking a look at the hits and misses on the red carpet. From Ari Lennox’s plunging gown, KJ Smith and her arm candy Skyh Black’s sleek fits, to lesser loved style moments from Jazmine Sullivan and Paula Patton, here’s the looks everyone will be talking about.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Julianne Moore
whio.com

Photos: 2021 American Music Awards - Red carpet arrivals

2021 American Music Awards Daniel Seavey, from left, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, Zach Herron and Corbyn Besson arrive at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Every Glorious Red Carpet Look From the 2021 Fashion Awards

It’s the biggest night on the British style agenda. Of course, we’re talking about the Fashion Awards, and to say we’re excited is a serious understatement. The British Fashion Council had no choice but to hold the annual event virtually last year, but this is 2021, and the most stylish stars have descended on London once more for a night of excellent outfits and bestowing honors to the industry’s highest achievers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: Bold Patterns Spotted On The Red Carpet

This past Sunday (November 28), our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards—as if we expected anything less! As we continue to recap the night, we noticed that many of our favorite stars chose to rock exciting and intricate prints to stand out from the crowd.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#New York City#Gotham Awards 2021
HelloBeautiful

Red Carpet Rundown: The Fashion Hitters At The 2021 Fashion Awards

Billy Porter was the host of the 2021 Fashion Awards and brought the high fashion drama to the red carpet with an extravagant entrance complete with dancers, choreography and statement shoulder pads. Porter kicked off the evening in a statement Richard Quinn look. “About last night! Was such an honor to host the #FashionAwards. And you know zaddy had to make an on-tronce,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Sparkly Top and Velvet Blazer With Versatile Ankle Boots at Gotham Awards 2021

The 2021 Gotham Awards held Monday in NY had stars dressed to impress, and among them was Julianne Moore, who showed up in style, with a cool twist on formalwear in Saint Laurent. Moore wore a reflective silver top tucked into wide-legged, roomy black slacks, making the starlet look comfortable and effortlessly chic. She paired the shiny, corset-like top with a fitted black blazer that emphasized a bit of sparkle, keeping the rest of the look minimal. The blazer, although quite understated, had a velvet-like finish that gave the overall ensemble a uniqueness that an otherwise matte blazer would not execute....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Wows in Chanel Satin Gown & Caged Pumps at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

You can always count on Nicole Kidman to bring elegance and glamour to a red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress looked stunning while attending the premiere of her upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday. Kidman plays the iconic comedian, Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed drama. The movie will explore the complex personal and professional relationship between Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, played by Academy Award winner Javier Bardem. For the premiere, Kidman donned a beautiful white satin Chanel fall ’21 couture gown that included slight ruffles down the center. Her dress was...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy