ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

In the Eye of the Wild by Nastassja Martin review – life after being ‘kissed’ by a bear

By John Self
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK6xs_0d9p95kJ00
A brown bear in Kamchatka, Russia.

With her second book, French anthropologist Nastassja Martin seeks to tell us what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. In August 2015, when living among the Even people of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, she – the immovable object: a headstrong, combative woman – met the unstoppable force of a large brown bear.

Her story to begin with is simple, and beautifully gruesome. She writes of “the bear’s kiss on my face, his teeth closing over me, my jaw cracking, my skull cracking” – but, impaled by a well-placed ice axe, he changes his mind, departs, and leaves her with “features subsumed beneath the open gulfs in my face, slicked over with internal tissue”. And so this short but chewy book thickens up into a stew of memoir, drama, anthropology and metaphysics – or how the immovable object moved, and changed.

This change is in some sense literal: not just the physical legacy of the bear attack following Martin’s miraculous survival, but her sense that she is what the locals call medka, that is, “marked by the bear” in such a way that she is half-human, half-bear. But the more we read, the more we can see that Martin always had something wild in her spirit.

She is lifted to hospital; the scenes that follow are sometimes funny – the Russian authorities want to know if she is “a highly trained secret agent sent by France (or, worse, by the US)” – and sometimes horrifying: a replacement jaw plate leads to an antibiotic-resistant infection. She is not a model patient: not yet fully recovered, she returns to Kamchatka, to the source of her suffering. She quotes Pascal Quignard: “Freeing ourselves not of the existence of the past but from its ties: this is the strange, sorry task to be performed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmnjR_0d9p95kJ00
Nastassja Martin: ‘doesn’t seek sympathy from the reader’. Photograph: philippe bretelle et gallimard

This time, she is there less to study others than to learn about herself, and what comes across repeatedly is Martin’s contrariness, her refusal to fit: “I’ve never sought to bring peace to my life, far less to my encounters with others.” In returning to the peninsula – where her medka status sees her shunned by some – she wants to “stop thinking”, but that is not her way. And so we get a fascinating, ambitious exploration of animism – the border between human and animal – and how she sees her encounter with the bear as a manifestation of a breakdown. “I am inside out.”

The book represents both a collapse and a rebuilding. The language, in Sophie R Lewis’s elegant translation, is often seductive (“The water is rising the piers are flooded we must raise the anchor batten the hatches; we have everything we need to face the ocean; farewell we’re going to sea”), though sometimes strains for epigrammatic effect: “Life pushes us out of the belly, but bears go back underground to dream.” Martin, however, doesn’t seek sympathy from the reader; she simply wants us to share in her attempts to understand what has happened to her. What more could we ask for from a book?

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

The Gardener and the Wild Vines Review

I thought I knew exactly what I was getting into when I first clapped eyes on The Gardener and the Wild Vines. Happily I was mistaken. Yes, it’s another platform game with retro inspired graphics, but the similarities end there. You play as the titular Gardener, who is on a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Anthropology#Brown Bear#French#Russian
thatshelf.com

The Hand of God Review: An Eye for Beauty

“He longs to make movies—cinema being that celebrated monument that saves the sad lives of people like Fabietto, deluding both those who make it and those who watch it to recover from the world they’ve lost,” writes Paolo Sorrentino in his introduction to the companion book for The Hand of God. “But delusions fill up our lives. Which is why cinema will never die.”
RELIGION
gamecritics.com

The Good Life Review

HIGH Finding the government’s private Stonehenge. LOW The ending leaves players with more questions than answers. WTF I thought magic talking swords would be nicer than this. Something odd is afoot in the town of Rainy Woods. Strange lights in the sky, mysterious glowing footprints, and a sword which may...
VIDEO GAMES
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
GreenMatters

After 64 Years, the River Thames Sheds Its “Biologically Dead” Classification

London’s River Thames is one of the most famous rivers in the world, with parts of the 215-mile river flowing right through Central London, alongside sights like Big Ben, the Tower of London, the London Eye, and the Tower Bridge. 64 years ago, parts of the River Thames were declared dead — and after years of hard work, signs of life in the River Thames have scientists rejoicing.
WORLD
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy