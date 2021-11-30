ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine glasses are getting smaller. But will anything actually make us drink less?

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGQb1_0d9p90Kg00

For years, wine glasses got larger and larger; the hospitality protocol was to fill them to the widest point of the glass, which was about a third of the way up, typically 250ml. The home drinker might fill them halfway, which was more like half a bottle. Everybody knew they weren’t very practical, but there was a double jeopardy in that, if you’d just necked half a bottle of wine in a single glass, you would forget they didn’t fit in the dishwasher and break them trying. Then you’d have to buy more, and the next generation of glasses would be even larger.

Post-lockdown, according to John Lewis, there has been a surge in demand for smaller glasses. Instinctively, I wouldn’t call the John Lewis glassware shopper the barometer of the national mood; like the Marks & Spencer underwear-shopper, these are people who have looked ahead to a time when they might need a glass, or some pants, and carefully balanced quality against value for money. Regular people wait until they have run out of these things, then buy them on an emergency footing, in a garage. And yet, John Lewis was the first retailer to report a run on ironing boards in 2020, and it was only much later that it was discovered that young people were using them as a desk.

It won’t, on its own, make you drink any less; the deterrent of more trips to the fridge is no match for a powerful thirst. But if it signals an intention to drink less, that foundation alone might change habits.

The only person on record who has successfully fooled their brain with a trick like this is Liz Hurley, who said she kept her weight down by eating with children’s cutlery. It was never clear to a fascinated public whether that was because the small cutlery made the food look bigger, or the infantile mood sapped the adult pleasure of overeating. If you’re trying any of this at home – you’ve bought your bistro mini-glasses and are still powering through gallons of wine a night – maybe swap to a sippy cup.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Marks Spencer#Food Drink#Beverages
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

McDonald’s customer baffles TikTok with ‘brilliant’ money-saving breakfast hack: ‘You’re getting ripped off’

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his “brilliant” McDonald’s breakfast hack. The fast-food hack, which shows how to save money on the chain’s most popular breakfast sandwiches, comes courtesy of the HellthyJunkFood TikTok account (@hellthyjunkfood). It’s just the latest wallet-friendly fast-food tip to go viral on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Wine Glasses (and Wines to Pair), According to 11 Wine Experts

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a micro-gathering, or an elaborate meal for two, having the right thing to drink and the glasses...
DRINKS
Indy100

Couple goes to Turkey to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant and reveals it’s much cheaper than his London version

A couple took a trip to Turkey to dine at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Istanbul and have gone viral for revealing that it was significantly cheaper than his London location.Fahd and Nashwa from Birmingham (@halalfood.reviews) have more than 40,000 followers and 500,000 likes for their UK food reviews, but decided against visiting Salt Bae’s London restaurant due to the infamously high prices.Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, became a viral meme four years ago for his famous and funny seasoning of food and has since opened a chain of luxury steakhouses called Nusr-Et.His London restaurant opened its...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Phillymag.com

8 Espresso Martinis in Philly That Are Actually Worth Drinking

These are the best of Philadelphia’s caffeinated cocktails. Espresso martinis are having a real moment. It kind of makes sense — after many months at home, they’re the perfect drink to keep you going through long nights of hanging with friends. The basic formula for the drink is espresso, vodka, a sweetener and some sort of coffee liqueur, but the variations are extensive. Keep in mind that while lots of bars can make an espresso martini, lots are not able to because they do require coffee, which isn’t a standard bar ingredient. Here are our favorite spots that don’t just have them on the menu — they make them their own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy