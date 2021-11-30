ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global Markets Rebound After Friday’s Sell-Off

By Adriaan Pask https://www.psg.co.za/
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal stock markets rebounded on Monday after the deep rout experienced before the weekend, as investors waited to see whether the new Omicron Covid-19 variant would hamper the global economic recovery and stall monetary policy tightening. Wall Street opened sharply higher, especially on the US Federal Reserve’s latest hawkish...

za.investing.com

#Us Federal Reserve#Global Markets#Travel And Leisure#Omicron#The Us Federal Reserve#European#Mrna#Reuters#Japanese#Economics#Wti
