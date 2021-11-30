ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Prince Charles' speech as Barbados cuts ties with Britain

CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

What it's like to hitch a ride with Prince Charles

London (CNN) — Earlier this week, we wrote to you from Barbados during Prince Charles' whirlwind tour as the Caribbean island took its first steps as a republic. We were one of several media outlets invited to join the heir to the throne's flight to Bridgetown to cover the celebrations marking the Queen's removal as head of state.
U.K.
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
BET

Prince Charles Says ‘Slavery Was An Atrocity’ As Barbados Becomes Republic

As Barbados becomes a republic, Prince Charles is acknowledging the “appalling atrocity of slavery,” which he describes as something “which forever stains our history.”. The royal prince made the remarks during the ceremony marking the Caribbean nation’s historic designation. Charles was speaking about the period when the United Kingdom was...
WORLD
NBC News

Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony

LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic. The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
WORLD
Seattle Times

Barbados to cast off Queen Elizabeth II as Prince Charles watches

In Barbados, it’s out with the queen, in with a president as the Caribbean island nation becomes the first Commonwealth realm in nearly three decades to declare itself a republic. The move, debated for years, gained momentum amid the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and growing demands...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Britain's Prince Charles Opens New AstraZeneca Research Centre

CAMBRIDGE, England (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Charles formally opened a new 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) AstraZeneca research and development (R&D) facility in Cambridge, eastern England, on Tuesday, as the company aims to fuel the growth of its drug pipeline. AstraZeneca has supplied two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed...
HEALTH
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal To Abdicate Following Prince Philip's Death And Growing Health Concerns? Barbados Cuts Political And Ceremonial Ties With Prince Charles' Mom

Queen Elizabeth, reportedly, remains devoted to her role even after facing some the dark days. Queen Elizabeth has been facing numerous challenges since the start of the year. Her Majesty lost the love of her life, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9 at 99, just two months before his 100th birthday.
WORLD
BET

Barbados To Finally Cut Ties To British Monarchy

On November 30, Barbados will officially remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and install Governor General Sandra Mason as president. It’s the first time in three decades that Britain has lost one of their many realms. “This is monumental from our point of view,” Suleiman Bulbulia, a...
POLITICS
BBC

Barbados prepares to cut ties with the Queen

Barbados is set to become the world's newest republic on Tuesday. The island nation will remove the Queen as its head of state and swear in its first ever Barbadian president. Watch Celestina Olulode as she travels to the island to find out what Barbadians make of the move.
WORLD
The Independent

‘The place is abuzz’: How Barbados is reacting to cutting ties with the Queen

After 400 years under Britain, Barbados this week strikes out on its own as a republic. On the island, the move – which includes removing the Queen as head of state – has been dominating the agenda, from newspapers and television to celebratory events.It will be the first time since 1992 that a country has removed the Queen as head of state, and Prince Charles is attending an event to mark the change as his mother’s representative.On the island, The Independent spoke to people about their views of the next step for Barbados, and leaving the British crown behind.‘It may...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Prince Charles travels to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic

BRIDGETOWN (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles flew to Barbados as the Caribbean nation prepared for a celebration on Monday marking the founding of a republic and the removal of the queen as sovereign, cutting imperial ties some 400 years after English ships first arrived. Barbados won independence from Britain in...
WORLD
