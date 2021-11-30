ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munson Cadillac now treating 26 COVID patients — more than any time in the pandemic

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — Never in the history of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital have operations been as strained as they are right now. Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer for the hospital, said he was confident making this statement based on the number of patients they’re currently treating for COVID-19 and the impact...

