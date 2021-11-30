ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNM says its move to consortium saved customers $9M

By The New Mexican
Santafe New Mexican.com
 3 days ago

Public Service Company of New Mexico said its move to join a consortium of energy companies has been a money-saver for customers. PNM announced this month that its entry into the Western Energy Imbalance...

