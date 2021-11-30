ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debris warning postpones NASA spacewalk

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has postponed a spacewalk that was scheduled for Tuesday after receiving a space debris warning for the International Space Station. Just hours before the astronauts were due to venture out of the ISS, the agency said on its Twitter account that “due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess...

