ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Things to Consider Prior to Year-End

By Gustavo J. Vega
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe that we are quickly approaching the end of 2021. Many of us looked forward to this new year in hopes that it would be better than 2020, and many of us may still feel that way as we head into 2022. Before we look...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Two Smart Retirement Tax Moves to Consider Before Year-End

We know what tax rates are today, and they are historically low, but this may not last much longer given our nation’s fiscal situation. The foundation of all good tax planning is to always pay taxes at the lowest rates. For many, that may be now in 2021. That can be true, even if you believe you will be in a lower bracket—at lower marginal tax rates—in retirement. We don’t know what Congress has up its sleeve, but we got a peek at recent proposals. At some point taxes will have to increase, so it’s best to bring down taxable IRA balances now, before year-end when we may still be able to take advantage of lower tax rates.
INCOME TAX
thekatynews.com

Things to Consider Before Bitcoin Trading

There are many people who are now trading with currencies like Bitcoin. While this is not necessarily bad, it is important to remember that any economic activity can be risky, and cryptocurrency trading is no different. To avoid making mistakes when trading in cryptocurrencies, you should know about all the risks involved beforehand. Here’s what you need to know before starting Bitcoin trading:
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consider These Year-End Tips to Lower Your Tax Bill Or Boost Your Refund

With five weeks left of 2021, there's still time for year-end moves to slash a tax bill or boost a refund, experts say. Employees may adjust withholdings or increase 401(k) contributions for remaining paychecks. Investors may also consider harvesting losses or gains or making charitable gifts by the end of...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Tax Deductions#Wealth Management#Capitol Hill
The Motley Fool

4 Year-End Tax Moves to Make in 2021

The right moves on your part could leave you with a lower tax bill this year. Here are some essential tasks to tackle before 2021 comes to a close. No matter how much you earn, you'd probably rather pay the IRS less money than more. And the good news? If you play your cards right, you can lower your tax burden for 2021 and set yourself up for a solid 2022. Here are some essential tax moves to make before the current years winds down.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

We all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

Janney assigns neutral rating to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan on Friday initiated coverage of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund with a neutral rating and a fair value estimate of $30 a share. The rating comes after the business development company went public on Oct. 27 at a price of $26.15 per share. Rowan said the specialty finance unit of Blackstone Inc. ranks as the fifth largest business development company (BDC) by assets under management as an investor in first lien debt of middle market companies. "The company's size and scale give it several advantages, notably BXSL runs with a low expense rate and a return profile that exceeds its cost of capital," Rowan said. BXSL's portfolio was comprised of debt and equity invests in 117 portfolio companies with a fair value of $8.22 billion as of Sept. 30. With BXSL now trading above Janney's fair value estimate, analysts see "limited total return potential" with the inclusion of the company's 7% regular dividend yield. Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund closed at $32.39 on Thursday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy