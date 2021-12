92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Mackenzie Hart of Central Regional High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked in the top ten of her class she is President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Math, Science, English, and History Honor Societies. Mackenzie was captain of the Field Hockey team, plays varsity basketball and softball, and has earned the Scholar-Athlete Award. She is enrolled in the Georgian Court University Humanities Academy at Central and plans on majoring in the sciences while playing field hockey in college. Congratulations to Mackenzie Hart, our Ocean County Student of the Week.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO