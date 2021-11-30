ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd win in a row

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation.

The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth and goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller’s interception on Seattle’s 2-point conversion attempt allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Seahawks 17-15 Monday night for the team’s third consecutive victory.

“It meant a lot just because of the way these guys fight,” said Rivera, who pointed at and encouraged fans while walking off the field. “In spite of everything that’s gone on during the game with the injuries, we were able to come out on top, so good for these guys.”

After Taylor Heinicke’s fourth-down pass to Logan Thomas at the goal line was ruled incomplete on video review, Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in just over two minutes. He connected with Freddy Swain on a 32-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left, but his 2-point throw to Swain was picked off by Fuller, preventing Wilson from leading a memorable comeback on his 33rd birthday.

“You’ve seen Russell do that for the last 10 years, and you never count him out,” Heinicke said.

He almost got another chance when it looked like Seattle (3-8) had recovered an onside kick. But the Seahawks were penalized for illegal formation on the first attempt and failed to recover the second.

“The last few minutes of the game shows that we have the right character of guys,” Wilson said. “That’s what’s special about this team just to believe that something great’s going to happen.”

The loss likely ended Seattle’s hopes for any longshot playoff bid.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes, but he missed several throws and lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback.

“The film doesn’t lie, you know,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He missed some stuff.”

Washington (5-6) moved into the final NFC wild-card spot with the win. “We got some momentum right now,” receiver Terry McLaurin said.

J.D. McKissic caught a touchdown pass from Heinicke, ran for another and accounted for 56 yards from scrimmage against the team he broke into the NFL with before being carted off with an undisclosed injury late in the game.

“He’s one of the most versatile guys in the league,” Rivera said of McKissic. “He’s a threat on first, second and third down.”

Heinicke and Co. had to do everything in the second half without the possibility of a field goal after kicker Joey Slye injured a hamstring late in the second quarter on an extra point attempt that was blocked and returned for two points. Heinicke evaded a couple of potential sacks and outdueled Wilson in a matchup of mobile QBs, going 27 of 35 for 223 yards with the TD throw to McKissic and an interception.

A departure from each team’s typical results in prime time, Washington won at home on Monday night for the third time in 20 tries since FedEx Field opened in 1997. Seattle, which entered with the NFL’s best winning percentage on Monday night, fell to 11-4 in these situations in Carroll’s 11 seasons as coach.

Carroll’s Seahawks have fallen out of playoff contention over the past three weeks. They were right in it against Washington when Rasheem Green blocked, recovered and returned the extra point attempt late in the first half to tie the score at 9, but the offense went cold after halftime.

Washington outrushed Seattle 152-34 and held a 41:40-18:20 edge in time of possession. The Seahawks were 4 of 12 on third down.

“It’s just such an obviously issue for us not converting,” Carroll said. “We didn’t run the ball well at all tonight, but there just so few plays that every single play counts so much in the end.”

CONVERSION HISTORY

Since the NFL allowed the defense to return a PAT for points in 2015, Green became the first player to block, recover and score on the same play, according to SportRadar. It was the first defensive conversion in the league since 2019 and the 11th over the past seven seasons, with seven coming on extra points.

SPRINKLER TIME

A sprinkler burst in a suite during the first half, the second public water malfunction at Washington’s home stadium this season. A pipe burst over fans in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.

LEAP OF FAIL

Everett attempted a “Lambeau Leap” style jump into the stands after his TD catch in the first quarter. A fan in a burgundy No. 52 Washington jersey pushed Everett off to continue to celebration on the field.

REPORT IN SPOTLIGHT

Two former Washington employees used the occasion of the NFL’s “Inspire Change” night to shine a spotlight on their efforts to get the league to release the findings of an investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct. Owner Dan Snyder was fined $10 million last summer upon the , but a written report was never produced.

“We deserve to have the findings be shown to the public so there’s actual accountability,” said Megan Imbert, who was wearing a #ReleaseTheReport sweatshirt in the team’s colors.

INJURIES

Seahawks: Starting LG Damien Lewis was out with an elbow injury. Kyle Fuller started in his place.

Washington: C Wes Schweitzer left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, pushing fourth-stringer Keith Ismael into action. … Thomas returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. … WR Curtis Samuel made his first catch since Week 4, playing in just his third game this season because of a groin injury that has lingered for months.

Seahawks: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Washington: Visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Damien Lewis
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Ap#Td
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 17-15 loss to WFT

The Seahawks fell to 3-8 on the season with a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday night as the problems continued to mount for coach Pete Carroll’s team. Seahawks lose: Fast Facts | 4 Big Concerns | Rost on the Hawks. As we do after each Seahawks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s horrific Seahawks season gets even worse with surprising detail

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s season has been anything but smooth. Not only has Wilson had to deal with missing extended time due to injury for the first time in his career, but his Seahawks have plummeted down the standings, currently 3-8 and last in the NFC West. However, this surprising detail makes Wilson and the Seahawks’ season look even worse.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy