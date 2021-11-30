ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic returns to help Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Nikola Jokic returned to help the Denver Nuggets snap a six-game losing streak with a 120-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

After missing Denver’s last four games due to a wrist injury, the Serbian was at his MVP-calibre best against Miami, dictating play on both sides of the floor.

He finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets faced little turbulence against their short-handed opponents, who were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Meanwhile, Lonzo got the better of LaMelo in the battle of the Ball brothers, with the Chicago Bulls cruising past the Charlotte Hornets 133-119.

Lonzo had 16 points and eight assists in the win as the Bulls rode the momentum of a hot-handed Nikola Vucevic, who went six-for-six from beyond the arc.

LaMelo gained some bragging rights despite the loss, outscoring his brother with an 18-point effort.

A third-quarter surge from Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Minnesota Timberwolves sneak past the Indiana Pacers 100-98.

Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third to help Minnesota turn around a 12-point deficit as the Timberwolves held on to record their seventh win in eight games.

A 27-point performance from Franz Wagner was not enough for Orlando as the Magic fell 101-96 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Christian Wood had a dominant showing for the Houston Rockets, posting 24 points and 21 rebounds in a 102-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Big wins for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers rounded out Monday’s results.

Related
Brush News Tribune

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffers wrist injury

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic has a right wrist sprain and it’s uncertain when he’ll return, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets’ big man watched the team’s loss to Chicago on Friday with a brace on his wrist. He suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Thursday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls in Colorado. For the game, they will be without their MVP Nikola...
NBA
ESPN

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic nursing sprained wrist, out Friday vs. Chicago Bulls

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn't believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return.
NBA
Reuters

Bulls push past Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets

Zach LaVine put up a season-high 36 points, DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 114-108 on Friday night. Derrick Jones Jr. had 16 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 10 for the Bulls. Aaron Gordon had 28 points and nine rebounds, Will...
NBA
The Tribune

Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to four while Nikola Jokic sits again

PHOENIX – Clad in sweats with a black brace around his wrist, Nikola Jokic could do nothing to aid his reeling squad. Out for the second consecutive game with a right wrist sprain, Jokic watched helplessly as the Suns, the same team that swept the Nuggets from the playoffs last season, picked their defense apart. The 126-97 final Sunday evening gave the Suns their 12th consecutive victory and dealt Denver its fourth consecutive loss.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Jokic sat out the past two contests. Austin Rivers replaced Jokic in the starting lineup for the first game and then JaMychal Green earned the nod in the second. One of them figure to start again Tuesday if Jokic sits again. Jeff Green should also see an expanded role in the frontcourt again.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Sunday night, and they will be without their best player. 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Michael Malone Ejected, Held Back by Nikola Jokic in Nuggets' Loss to Sixers

Malone ejected, held back by Jokic in Nuggets’ loss to Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things boiled over for Michael Malone on Thursday night. The Denver Nuggets head coach was ejected from his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third after he charged the court to yell at the officials following a foul call on Seth Curry.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Nikola Jokic might be back for ailing Nuggets vs. Bucks

The injuries keep piling up for the Denver Nuggets, who carry a five-game losing streak into their Friday matchup against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. While reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic could return to face Milwaukee, the Nuggets will be without reserve guard P.J. Dozier. The fifth-year pro is sidelined indefinitely after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday during Denver's 119-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s brothers make presence known in Miami amid Markief Morris, Heat beef

Monday night will feature a highly-anticipated showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. Aside from these sides being two of the top teams in their respective conferences, the underlying storyline is that of Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. When these two teams last met, Jokic was ejected for shoving Morris to the ground […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s brothers make presence known in Miami amid Markief Morris, Heat beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
SportsGrid

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Snap Six Game Losing Skid

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/29. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat NBA Game Information. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (275) vs. Miami Heat (-340) Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets...
NBA
Sporting News

Nikola Jokic: How did the Nuggets superstar perform in his return from right wrist injury?

After missing the previous four games over a period of nine days, Nikola Jokic returned to the Nuggets lineup as the team began a monster seven-game road trip in Miami. The Nuggets center reportedly suffered the wrist sprain midway through the team's home loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 18. Jokic played until the end of the game, but he was seen favoring it in the second half.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Nikola Jokic delivers honest reaction after being booed in Nuggets vs Heat matchup

It was never going to be a pleasant trip for reigning MVP Nikola Jokic when he made his way into the FTX Arena for the latest Nuggets vs Heta showdown. After shoving Markieff Morris and getting indulged in a verbal banter with marquee Jimmy Butler in the previous game, Miami Heat fans ensured that they booed Jokic throughout the game whenever he had the ball.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Udonis Haslem warns Jokic brothers not to start up trouble in Nuggets-Heat rematch: 'Miami is my city'

The last time the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat met earlier this month, the NBA world got some serious drama during and after the game. There was Nikola Jokic’s vicious cheap shot on Markieff Morris, who hasn’t played since. Heat players tried to confront Jokic and the Nuggets in the hallway after the game, Markieff’s twin brother Marcus tweeted threats at Jokic … and Jokic’s siblings responded to Marcus by starting up a Twitter account just to respond (it’s since been deleted).
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Report: Nikola Jokic to play tonight against Miami

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past four games due to a wrist injury. This sets up a nice rematch between Jokic and the Miami Heat as you might recall what happened the...
NBA
thefocus.news

Jokic's brothers spotted at Heat vs Nuggets game in Miami last night

Nikola Jokic’s brothers were spotted at the Heat vs Nuggets game in Miami last night (29 November). Here’s what went down and what veteran Udonis Haslem said previously about the Jokic brothers rocking up in Miami. Earlier this season, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected from a Nuggets vs Heat...
NBA
